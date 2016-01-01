My Newsletter

Calendar apps are great for busy people. They help you manage lots of meetings and use all the time available in your day, to maximize productivity and efficiency. But what about the rest of us? We don't all need to plan our days down to the minute.

We just might want to write something down within the context of a day. Maybe it's a reminder to our future selves, or a big commitment that we want to put into words, or a memory that we might want to access later. Whatever it is, a calendar would be a good place for it.

Whenever is the manifestation of a couple ideas around how calendar software could work more casually. The app was designed from the ground up to mimic the flexibility of physical notebooks, while taking advantage of the touchscreen. It ended up looking a bit like existing calendar apps, but behaving quite differently.

Whenever combines traditionally separate ideas of events, tasks, notes, reminders, habits, etc into one simple concept: an entry. Insert an entry to the proper place with a single tap. Move entries around. Swipe them away. Or just leave them for reference later.

Calendars are inherently personal. With Whenever, you can assign your own meanings to your calendars and entries, without being distracted or told how you should think about time.

Whenever still includes all the expected bells and whistles of a fully functioning iOS calendar app, like EventKit integration. These are available as a single in-app purchase for a small fee, to make this project possible.

Whether you are a productivity app junkie, or you resent technology (or both, like myself), I'd love to hear what you think about this calendar approach: feedback@whenever.io

- Peter